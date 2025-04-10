Lancaster’s The Dukes launches new spring/summer season culminating in Play in the Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancaster’s The Dukes are excited to announce the launch of their new spring/summer season.

It will be a vibrant season packed with thrilling drama, hilarious comedy and heartwarming family shows!

Audiences can expect a season with iconic Shakespeare pieces like Macbeth (June 10-12) and The Taming of the “Shrew” (May 23 and 24) by HER Productions.

Drama fans can also enjoy a huge selection of exciting drama such as Spitfire Girls (May 6 to 10) by Tilted Wig, and Farm Boy (May 14) Michael Morpurgo's compelling sequel to 'War Horse' by Lichfield Garrick.

Last year's Play in the Park courtesy of The Dukes was Alice in Wonderland.

The Dukes open the doors once more to their fringe theatre venue Moor space, as shows return with some boundary pushing, immersive and interactive titles.

Emmerson & Ward are back with their latest show Buff (May 16), Local (June 13) by Cumbrian writer and performer Liz Richardson.

Finishing off the season is Shellshocked (June 27) an incredible show brought to the Dukes by Lawrence Batley Theatre.

Families can enjoy The Three Little Vikings (April 20) based on the book by the creator of the New York Times Best Illustrated Book Little Red and I Can Catch a Monster, Bethan Woolvin and produced by Wrongsemble.

Spitfire Girls comes to The Dukes in May.

Some of the UK’s biggest comedians will head to the Dukes, bringing some big laughs with Jamali Maddix (April 26), Brian Bilston & Henry Normal (May 27), Grace Petrie (May 14), Justin Moorhouse (June 14).

This year the Dukes will be showing everyone that “there is no place like Lancaster” with The Wizard of Oz (July 18-August 24) as Williamson Park is transformed into the Emerald City.

Tickets can be booked visiting https://dukeslancaster.org/ by contacting the Dukes Box Office at 01524 598500 or emailing [email protected].