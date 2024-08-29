Lancaster’s The Dukes invites audiences into the world of ‘The Borrowers’ this holiday season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Following the success from last year’s ‘A Christmas Carol’, this holiday season, The Dukes invites audiences of all ages to embark on a tiny adventure into the world of ‘The Borrowers’ this Christmas from November 22-December 31.

“Hidden beneath the floorboards of an empty house you’ll find a peculiar miniature world that belongs to brave Arrietty and her family of Borrowers. These clever Borrowers make use of

anything they find “upstairs”, from buttons to biscuits and baubles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“But their quiet existence is disturbed when a family of Human Beans arrives! Soon the gentle dripping of pipes is replaced by Hoovers, TV’s and the sound of Slade on the radio.

The Borrowers is The Dukes Christmas show this year.

“Arrietty is desperate to understand what life is like for the Beans upstairs and her friendship with eight year old Eddie is the opportunity to do just that.”

Originally written by Mary Norton, adapted for stage by multi-award winning playwright Bea Roberts (Little Mermaid, Egg Theatre) and lyrics/music by David Ridley (Boiling Point,

Villain, Accused).

The Borrowers will be directed by Gitika Buttoo.

The Dukes CEO, Chris Lawson said: “This is a special time for all of us here at the Dukes, and we can’t wait to share it with you. Our team are pouring their hearts into creating a festive

production that will bring joy and holiday spirit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To book tickets visit https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/the-borrowers or contact The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or [email protected].

School and group bookings are also available, please contact The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or [email protected].