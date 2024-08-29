Lancaster’s The Dukes invites audiences into the world of ‘The Borrowers’ this holiday season
“Hidden beneath the floorboards of an empty house you’ll find a peculiar miniature world that belongs to brave Arrietty and her family of Borrowers. These clever Borrowers make use of
anything they find “upstairs”, from buttons to biscuits and baubles.
“But their quiet existence is disturbed when a family of Human Beans arrives! Soon the gentle dripping of pipes is replaced by Hoovers, TV’s and the sound of Slade on the radio.
“Arrietty is desperate to understand what life is like for the Beans upstairs and her friendship with eight year old Eddie is the opportunity to do just that.”
Originally written by Mary Norton, adapted for stage by multi-award winning playwright Bea Roberts (Little Mermaid, Egg Theatre) and lyrics/music by David Ridley (Boiling Point,
Villain, Accused).
The Borrowers will be directed by Gitika Buttoo.
The Dukes CEO, Chris Lawson said: “This is a special time for all of us here at the Dukes, and we can’t wait to share it with you. Our team are pouring their hearts into creating a festive
production that will bring joy and holiday spirit.”
To book tickets visit https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/the-borrowers or contact The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or [email protected].
School and group bookings are also available, please contact The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or [email protected].