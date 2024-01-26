Lancaster’s The Dukes announces new family festival full of theatre, cinema and workshops
and live on Freeview channel 276
The festival's magical line-up boasts a tonne of family favourites, guaranteeing an unforgettable experience for everyone.
From Spot's Birthday Party to The (Not) So Big Bad Wolf, Claytime, Club Origami, Les Enfants Terribles, and Shark in the Park, the festival is designed to cater to everyone in the family.
In addition to these magical performances, families will be able to enjoy an exciting selection of cinema screenings and participate in ongoing creative arts workshops throughout the week.Some of the theatre programme is below, with more cinema screenings and creative workshop announcements to come soon:
Spot's Birthday - Based on the books by Eric Hill
Sunday March 31: Spot is throwing the ultimate birthday bash, and everyone's invited!
The (Not) So Big Bad Wolf
Wednesday April 3: Embark on an adventure with Little Red, a world-renowned "True Grimm" podcaster, on a mission to demystify the myths surrounding her so-called nemesis.
Claytime
Saturday April 6: Truly, interactive theatre at its most engaging.
Club Origami
Wednesday April 10: Dance, fashion, and live music merge in this spirited adventure set in a land made entirely of paper and play.
Les Enfants Terribles - A Gameshow For Awful Children
Thursday April 11: Laugh out loud as the UK's favourite Frenchman hosts a family gameshow, pitting children against adults to find the most "awful" child.
Don't miss out on this extraordinary celebration of family-friendly entertainment!
Tickets can be booked visiting https://dukeslancaster.org/, by contacting the Dukes Box Office at 01524 598500 or emailing [email protected].