News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Lancaster’s The Dukes announces new family festival full of theatre, cinema and workshops

The Dukes, Lancaster is holding a new Family Festival, promising two weeks of laughter, wonder, and creativity for families of all sizes.
By Michelle Blade
Published 26th Jan 2024, 13:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The festival's magical line-up boasts a tonne of family favourites, guaranteeing an unforgettable experience for everyone.

From Spot's Birthday Party to The (Not) So Big Bad Wolf, Claytime, Club Origami, Les Enfants Terribles, and Shark in the Park, the festival is designed to cater to everyone in the family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In addition to these magical performances, families will be able to enjoy an exciting selection of cinema screenings and participate in ongoing creative arts workshops throughout the week.Some of the theatre programme is below, with more cinema screenings and creative workshop announcements to come soon:

Most Popular
Children's cinema at The Dukes in Lancaster.Children's cinema at The Dukes in Lancaster.
Children's cinema at The Dukes in Lancaster.

Spot's Birthday - Based on the books by Eric Hill

Sunday March 31: Spot is throwing the ultimate birthday bash, and everyone's invited!

The (Not) So Big Bad Wolf

Wednesday April 3: Embark on an adventure with Little Red, a world-renowned "True Grimm" podcaster, on a mission to demystify the myths surrounding her so-called nemesis.

Club Origami comes to The Dukes on Wednesday, April 10.Club Origami comes to The Dukes on Wednesday, April 10.
Club Origami comes to The Dukes on Wednesday, April 10.

Claytime

Saturday April 6: Truly, interactive theatre at its most engaging.

Club Origami

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wednesday April 10: Dance, fashion, and live music merge in this spirited adventure set in a land made entirely of paper and play.

Les Enfants Terribles - A Gameshow For Awful Children

Thursday April 11: Laugh out loud as the UK's favourite Frenchman hosts a family gameshow, pitting children against adults to find the most "awful" child.

Don't miss out on this extraordinary celebration of family-friendly entertainment!

Tickets can be booked visiting https://dukeslancaster.org/, by contacting the Dukes Box Office at 01524 598500 or emailing [email protected].

Related topics:LancasterTickets