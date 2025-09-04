Lancaster’s The Dukes announce their 2025 Christmas show

Lancaster’s The Dukes pride themselves on enchanting festive storytelling and this year is no different with their production of the Hans Christian Anderson classic, The Snow Queen.

This tale of bravery and courage will tell the story of a frozen heart melted by the power of friendship.

Audiences will be taken on an icy adventure this Christmas as they join brave Gerda on a mission to rescue her friend Kai who has been abducted from their sleepy village by the legendary Snow Queen.

“On her journey through enchanted forests, frozen landscapes, and strange lands, Gerda meets unusual characters and faces daunting challenges. Where she discovers that the true power to overcome darkness lies in bravery, friendship, and the warmth of the human heart.”

The Snow Queen will be directed by Chris Lawson and written by Laura Lindow.

Laura is a Scottish writer and director who has lived and worked in the North for over 25 years.

Writing credits include The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, The Snow Queen, The Emperor’s New Clothes, The War Of The Worlds, Up and Out Christmas Sprout, (Northern Stage); The Christmas Tree (Durham’s Gala).

Director Chris Lawson said: “I’m thrilled to be directing The Snow Queen here at The Dukes, we have an exceptional creative team and cast assembled, a mix of home-grown talent and those looking forward to spend Christmas in this wonderful city!

Director of The Snow Queen, Chris Lawson.

"We promise you a Christmas show full of heart, magic and snow!”

Tickets are on sale now at https://dukeslancaster.org/ or by contacting The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or [email protected].

School and group bookings are also available, please contact The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500 or [email protected].