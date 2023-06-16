News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster’s new Starbucks cafe and drive-thru taking shape

The new Starbucks drive-thru coffee shop at Asda Lancaster is taking shape.
By Michelle Blade
Published 16th Jun 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 11:13 BST

The drive-thru is being built towards the back of the car park as you drive in.

Starbucks have now confirmed there will be seating both inside and outside the store, as well as a drive-thru lane.

A banner on hoarding outside the drive-thru coffee shop is advertising for jobs.

The Starbucks drive-thru coffee shop is taking shape at Asda Lancaster. Picture by Debbie Butler.
The Starbucks drive-thru coffee shop is taking shape at Asda Lancaster. Picture by Debbie Butler.
It says: “Now recruiting, barista and management opportunities. Apply via email today at [email protected]

The shop will replace an existing area of car parking situated to the eastern corner of the car park area, where construction work has now got under way.

The plan involves the overall reduction of 45 parking spaces with 16 being allocated for the new development.

Starbucks could not say when the new drive-thru will be opening at Asda Lancaster but said earlier this year: ““We look forward to bringing the Starbucks Experience to customers in Lancaster in the near future and will be in touch once we have more specific plans to share.”

A banner up outside the Starbucks Asda Lancaster drive-thru advertising for jobs. Picture by Debbie Butler.
A banner up outside the Starbucks Asda Lancaster drive-thru advertising for jobs. Picture by Debbie Butler.

They also confirmed there will be seating both inside and outside the store.

Several other Starbucks drive-thrus have opened next to Asda supermarkets across the UK.

The Starbucks drive-thru coffee shop at Asda Lancaster is taking shape. Picture by Debbie Butler.
The Starbucks drive-thru coffee shop at Asda Lancaster is taking shape. Picture by Debbie Butler.
