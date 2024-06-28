Lancaster's most dangerous areas revealed in new Crime Report
A new report ranks wards in and around Lancaster based on their crime rate per 1,000 people.
West Midlands Garage Doors and Online Marketing Surgery have created their Crime Report, and here are the key findings based on data from CrimeRate for 2023.
- Skerton had the highest crime rate in Lancaster as they had 172 crimes per 1,000 people and a total of 817.
- For the Lancaster area with the lowest crime rate, that went to Bowerham with 40 crimes per 1,000 people and a total of 159 crimes.
- Castle had the most crimes with 1,432 in total.
- Lancaster University had the least with 70.
Here are the crime rates in and around Lancaster wards showing total recorded crime for 2023 and then crime rate per 1,000 people.
Skerton: 817, 172
Heysham North: 523, 158
Scale Hall: 705, 149
Castle: 1,432, 109
Bulk: 655, 107
Marsh: 423, 107
Heysham Central: 281, 92
Heysham South: 380, 89
John O'Gaunt: 194, 75
Overton: 215, 72
University: 70, 69
Scotforth East: 207, 67
Scotforth West: 317, 49
Bowerham: 159, 40