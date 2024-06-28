Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Where are the most dangerous areas in Lancaster?

A new report ranks wards in and around Lancaster based on their crime rate per 1,000 people.

West Midlands Garage Doors and Online Marketing Surgery have created their Crime Report, and here are the key findings based on data from CrimeRate for 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skerton had the highest crime rate in Lancaster as they had 172 crimes per 1,000 people and a total of 817.

For the Lancaster area with the lowest crime rate, that went to Bowerham with 40 crimes per 1,000 people and a total of 159 crimes.

Castle had the most crimes with 1,432 in total.

Lancaster University had the least with 70.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new report ranks wards in and around Lancaster based on their crime rate per 1,000 people.

Here are the crime rates in and around Lancaster wards showing total recorded crime for 2023 and then crime rate per 1,000 people.

Skerton: 817, 172

Heysham North: 523, 158

Scale Hall: 705, 149

Castle: 1,432, 109

Bulk: 655, 107

Marsh: 423, 107

Heysham Central: 281, 92

Heysham South: 380, 89

John O'Gaunt: 194, 75

Overton: 215, 72

University: 70, 69

Scotforth East: 207, 67

Scotforth West: 317, 49