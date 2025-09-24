Lancaster’s latest pop sensation kicks off monthly music showcase
Grace Monaco’s dreamy alt-pop has generated comparisons with Grimes and Pink Pantheress and gig-goers will be able to make their own mind up when she headlines an exciting night of free music in the upstairs room from 7.30pm this Friday (September 26).
Her appearance comes as the co-op, homeless since 2018, continues to fundraise towards a return to its non-profit rehearsal facility, recording studio and music space on Lodge Street, which has been undergoing major repairs.
Grace’s most recent EP, launched at the fabulous Forty Five Records in Lancaster, picked up enthusiastic support from BBC Introducing and BBC 6Music. After a hiatus from the live stage, her return is hotly anticipated.
Online music and culture magazine God Is In the TV swooned over her ‘fantastical point of view’ and the way she brought something fresh, witty, and singular to the table.
A very limited special edition 7” vinyl will be available on the night featuring two tracks from Grace’s EP.
Second on the bill are Lancaster-based indie rock/pop four-piece, Hellen and the Mellons.
Founded in the city’s thriving pub music scene, the band have become regulars all over town with performances at the Melodrome and Lancaster Music Festival.
Hellen Kelly is a dedicated songsmith inspired by choppy relationships, people with stories to tell, and the spectrum of emotions that come with being flung into the world.
The Mellons comprise some of Lancaster’s finest musicians in the shape of Gavin Neil, Alex Jackson and Sol Grey, who also perform in Co-op alumni bands Hummus and Filthy Laugh.
They are a charismatic bunch of rock ‘n’ rollers who will get the crowd dancing, laughing and crying. There is bound to be a funky, folky and rocky song to sweep everyone away.
Last, but by no means least, is electronica wizard, Go Mercy. Lancaster-based live electronic solo performer and producer Jonny, aka Go Mercy, is inspired by the boundary-pushing sounds of The Chemical Brothers, Moby, Leftfield, and Jean-Michel Jarre.
Blending driving rhythms with atmospheric soundscapes, Go Mercy crafts music that bridges classic electronica with a modern edge.
A regular on the city’s thriving electronic scene, most notably with a host of performances at the legendary Hymns for Robots events, Jonny has become renowned for his captivating live performances. It’s the perfect way to kick off the evening.