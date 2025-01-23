Lancaster’s Kanteena hosts Independent Venue Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kanteena in Lancaster is hosting bands and artists for Independent Venue Week which runs until February 1.

It’s a nationwide initiative to raise awareness for independent venues.

Artists must only play original music, no tributes/covers allowed and Independent Venue Week is a great excuse to get as many original bands on as possible.

The first show is on January 25 and is an evening hosted by BBC6 Music DJ Chris Hawkins.

This is a night he hosts all over the country called awesome friends and its basically Chris curating a night of bands he loves but maybe aren't so famous/popular, yet!

Bands on the night include local band Morton Betts, Sunderland-based newcomer Tom A. Smith and headliner from Nottingham, Girl Band.

On Monday, January 27 Kanteena hosts ‘Meet Everyone Says Hi’– a new band made up of ex Kaiser Chiefs, Kooks, Dead 60s and Howling Bells with former Kaisers

drummer turned solo artist and songwriter Nick Hodgson. Bowie and REM-inspired band

Independent Venue Week at Kanteena runs until February 1.

On Friday, January 31 there is a fundraiser with Lancaster Music Co-op.

After the last successful all dayer with The Lovely Eggs and The Milltown Brothers, Kanteena host Liverpool psych poppers She Drew The Gun alongside Lancashire bands Dead Things and British

Birds who have most recently supported The Lovely Eggs on tour.

All proceeds from the ticket sales go to the Co-op in their quest to revamp the old practice rooms.

On Saturday, February 1 it’s the Independent Venue Week LA showcase.

15 acts from around the Morecambe bay area combine to make a packed out line up with everything from indie folk to Drum And Bass and jazz to funk.

All bands play their own original music in a day of non stop music with free entry, street food all day and reduced drinks prices to help with the new year pinch.

The idea of this day is to celebrate bands from the LA area and try to create the same vibe as the music festival weekend with a stacked out line up of fresh talent do what they love best.

For tickets or more information about events throughout Independent Venue Week visit the website at https://kanteena.co.uk/events/