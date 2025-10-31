Lancaster’s Kanteena delays closure plans

A popular Lancaster music venue due to close at the end of the year has had a reprieve until well into 2026.

Kanteena will continue operating at Brewery Lane while developers work on their wider plans for the site, it was announced.

Developers Marco Living and Axis-RE also said they were exploring the potential for creating a permanent cultural venue as part of their regeneration plans for the Brewery Lane site.

They said they recognised the vital role venues like Kanteena play in Lancaster’s unique cultural identity after a public outcry against plans to knock the building down.

Kanteena in Lancaster will stay open well into 2026, say developers. The music venue was due to close at the end of the year.

A spokesman for the developers said: “Marco Living and Axis-RE are pleased to announce that Kanteena will remain in its current location while they develop their comprehensive masterplan for the

Brewery Lane site, with plans underway for a permanent cultural venue that will enhance Lancaster’s offering.

“Following extensive community feedback and our own experience of Lancaster’s thriving cultural scene, including attending the recent music festival, we recognise the vital role venues like

Kanteena and the Golden Lion play in Lancaster’s unique cultural identity.

“We’ve been working closely with Kanteena throughout this process, and we’re pleased to confirm they can continue operating from their current location well into 2026 while we progress our wider

regeneration plans for the site.

“Beyond the immediate term, we’re exploring the potential for creating a permanent cultural venue as part of our regeneration plans for the Brewery Lane site.”

The developers also said their early stage vision could deliver a significant space - providing a scale of space that could complement Lancaster’ s offering; could be multi-use with potential to

accommodate live music, performances, and community activities; could integrate with heritage – exploring opportunities to bring historic buildings back into meaningful community use and wants to

strengthen connections between existing cultural assets including The Dukes and Lancaster Grand.

The spokesman added: “As a private enterprise, we’re committed to exploring how this vision could become reality, but we cannot do it alone.

“Delivering a permanent cultural venue of this ambition would require collaborative support from Lancaster City Council, Arts Council England, Historic England, community and cultural organisations and local stakeholders and residents.

“We’re laying down the gauntlet to all parties who have expressed support for Lancaster’s cultural scene - help us explore how to turn this vision into reality.

“Early conversations with Lancaster City Council have been encouraging, and we’re keen to develop genuine partnerships that could deliver lasting benefit for Lancaster.”

The venue is one element of the developer’s wider masterplan for the Brewery Lane site, they said, which will be revealed in the coming weeks.