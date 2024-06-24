Junior doctors at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary are set to strike again.

Junior doctors at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary will go on strike again from Thursday, June 27, as part of a five day national walkout.

Although emergency cover will be provided at the RLI from Thursday until 7am on July 2, increased waiting times are expected and many routine operations and appointments are likely to be rescheduled.

Junior doctors, who have up to eight years experience, make up around half of all doctors in the NHS. They are in dispute with the government over pay.

Hourly pay for a doctor starts at £15.53 per hour and the BMA, which represents junior doctors, has asked the government for the rate to be increased to £21.58 per hour, describing this as ‘a roadmap to restore pay lost over the last 15 years’.

The NHS will contact patients directly if their operations or appointments need to be rescheduled. Anyone with a hospital appointment during the strike should assume it is going ahead unless they have been told otherwise.

“Plans are in place to be able to provide emergency cover and protect patient safety,” said Craig Harris, chief operating officer at NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board which organises health services for the area.

“There will however, be fewer doctors available which means that routine care for many patients will be delayed and some non-urgent procedures will have to be postponed.

“We are asking people to use services wisely and take simple steps to help ensure care is available to those who need it most. This includes using NHS 111 online as the first port of call for health needs and continuing to only use 999 if it is a life-threatening emergency.”

Contacting NHS 111 Online directs people to the most appropriate health professional to help with all non-emergency urgent care needs.

Regardless of any strike action taking place, it is important that patients still call 999 or attend A&E in emergency and life-threatening cases. More information about when to call 999 and when to go to A&E is available via the national NHS website.