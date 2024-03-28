Lancaster’s Highest Point Festival announces epic tribute night
On the evening of Sunday May 12, after the Big Family Day Out, three of the greatest legends ever known to the world of rock and roll descend on Williamson Park in Lancaster (almost).
Lancaster Rocks is a giant nod to the amazing performers known across the world as Oasis, Foo Fighters & Queen, however, unfortunately, the actual bands were not able to perform in
Lancaster that weekend, so they've gone and got the next best thing; Definitely Oasis, Foo Fighters GB, and Supersonic Queen.
First up, and opening proceedings are two brothers from Manchester, known to their friends as Liam and Noel.
However as there doesn’t seem to be much chance of them performing together ever again, Lancaster Rocks got the next best thing as ‘Definitely Oasis’ are welcomed to the main stage.
Widely recognised by Oasis fans and promoters around the world as the top Oasis tribute band, they’ve toured the world in a Champagne Supernova and are now ready to open the show at Lancaster Rocks.
Next up is a band formed in 1994 by Dave Grohl that are showing no signs of stopping 30 years later.
But with the Foo's having such a busy worldwide schedule, Foo Fighters GB, founded In 2012, have established themselves as a live force to be reckoned with, just like the band they seek to emulate.
Through regular, adrenaline-fueled, sold-out shows and summer festival appearances across the length and breadth of the UK (and occasionally, even abroad), Foo Fighters GB is now one of the top tribute acts in the country
Finally bringing the weekend to a close, is an act that needs no introduction.
Formed by Freddie Mercury in 1970 with endless discography that still resonates today, Queen are a staple of UK music, and as one of the UK’s premier Queen tribute bands, Supersonic Queen, bring all the energy, spirit and majesty of the band and are known for their uniquely dynamic recreation of Queen's iconic live performances.
Lancaster Rocks takes place in Williamson Park, Lancaster after the Highest Point Big Family Day Out.
Gates open at 6pm with tickets starting at just £15 for early birds.
Tickets for Lancaster Rocks go on sale at 6pm today (Thursday).