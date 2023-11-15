Lancaster’s Haffner Orchestra open new season with concert at Lancaster University
The first is Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto no.2 (you may recognise this from the film Brief Encounter) with soloist Martin Roscoe: unarguably one of the UK’s best love pianists.
Concertgoers will then be treated to Symphony no.2 by Sibelius, a piece connected to the composer’s homeland’s fight for independence but also his own ‘…struggle and turning point in life…’ A concert not to be missed.
The concert is at The Great Hall, Lancaster University at 7.30pm (with a pre concert talk with Alex Robinson and Martin Roscoe at 6.30pm)
Conductor: Alex Robinson; soloist: Martin Roscoe; leader: Julian Cann.
Tickets cost £16 adults, 18 and under free, students and benefits claimants £5 on the door.
Buy tickets at https://www.haffnerorchestra.org/concerts
Subject to availability, tickets can be purchased on the door by card or cash.