Lancaster’s Haffner Orchestra open new season with concert at Lancaster University

Lancaster’s Haffner Orchestra is thrilled to kick off their 23/24 season on Saturday November 25 with a concert of two wonderful halves.
By Michelle Blade
Published 15th Nov 2023, 11:33 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 11:34 GMT
Lancaster's Haffner Orchestra will be opening the new season with a concert at Lancaster University.

The first is Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto no.2 (you may recognise this from the film Brief Encounter) with soloist Martin Roscoe: unarguably one of the UK’s best love pianists.

Concertgoers will then be treated to Symphony no.2 by Sibelius, a piece connected to the composer’s homeland’s fight for independence but also his own ‘…struggle and turning point in life…’ A concert not to be missed.

The concert is at The Great Hall, Lancaster University at 7.30pm (with a pre concert talk with Alex Robinson and Martin Roscoe at 6.30pm)

Conductor: Alex Robinson; soloist: Martin Roscoe; leader: Julian Cann.

Tickets cost £16 adults, 18 and under free, students and benefits claimants £5 on the door.

Buy tickets at https://www.haffnerorchestra.org/concerts

Subject to availability, tickets can be purchased on the door by card or cash.

