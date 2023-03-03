Lancaster’s Haffner Orchestra first concert of 2023 at Lancaster University this weekend

The guest conductor, Robert Guy, has chosen two familiar pieces in Sibelius’ Violin Concerto and Brahm’s Symphony no.1.

The evening will begin with ‘A Walk to Beethoven’ by Swedish composer Britta Byström.

The main theme in her piece is Beethoven’s Symphony no. 7, saying she chose it “partly because I just love it, partly because it has within itself a wandering pace”.

Robert Guy is guest conductor at the Haffner Orchestra's first concert of 2023.

Robert Guy has, by choosing to showcase this piece, cleverly reminded the listener of the connection between Beethoven and Brahms.

Brahms declared that his first symphony was 21 years in the making partly down to his self critical approach but in no part because he felt the ‘shadow’ of Beethoven over him.

Sibelius’ Violin Concerto is alway a treat - not just to listen to but to watch the soloist master all the violin has to offer.

It beautifully and fiercely conveys Sibelius’ love of the violin but also acts as his farewell to his long held ambition of becoming ‘a great virtuoso’.

Soloist for the evening at the first Haffner Orchestra concert for 2023 is the hugely talented Callum Smart.

The concert takes place at The Great Hall, Lancaster University, at 7.30pm on March 4.

Tickets are £15 adults, students and benefits claimants £5 on the door, 18 and under free

Essential carers of the disabled are free.