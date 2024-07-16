Lancaster’s Dino Fest was ‘busiest’ weekend so far this year and even busier than 2023 festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This year’s Dino Fest was a roaring success with the city centre streets filled with excited crowds enjoying the action.

It’s certainly not every day you’ll meet a Megalosaurus on Penny Street or cross paths with a Velociraptor in Marketgate Shopping Centre or St Nic’s Arcade!

This month’s event attracted thousands of visitors with Penny Street seeing the busiest weekend so far this year with a 30% boost in footfall compared to the previous weekend and even busier than Dino Fest last year.

People came into the city from far and wide for Dino Fest with visitors recorded from Preston, Bolton, Kendal, Ingleton, Blackpool, Chorley, Pendle and Manchester.

This brought a significant economic boost to the city with 77% of visitors responding to the survey so far indicating they spent £10 or more in the city during their visit.

56% of responses had visited hospitality venues in the city centre whilst 46% had shopped with independent retailers.

An independent hospitality business said they had been busy throughout the weekend and that Dino Fest had made a huge positive impact on their trade, whilst a city centre retailer said they had been so busy over the weekend that it felt like Christmas.

Visitors were overwhelmingly delighted with the event with 92% giving Dino Fest a mark of eight or above out of 10.

One visitor said: “We’ve paid for dinosaur days which weren’t anywhere near as good as this one!”

Alongside all the dinosaurs, visitors could also handle fossils in the City Museum, learn all about fascinating dinosaur discoveries in Marketgate Shopping Centre or visit the Dino market and try out a range of craft activities in St Nic’s Arcade.

Lancaster BID operations manager, Tom Fyson, said: “It was fantastic to see the streets filled with so many people enjoying our wonderful city centre. We’d like to say a huge thank you to all the businesses who got involved in the event through activities in store and through decorating windows with so many dinosaurs. The weekend couldn’t have been such a success without you.”

If you came to Dino Fest, make sure you have given feedback by completing the visitor survey at https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/DinoFest24

The event was sponsored by Stagecoach and supported by National Lottery players through the Heritage Fund.