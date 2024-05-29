Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancaster’s landmark Dalton Square looks incredible in a trailer released for a new children’s fantasy adventure film.

Scenes for children’s fantasy movie, Robin and the Hoods, were filmed in the square and Lancaster Town Hall last year.

“We were delighted last year to have had the opportunity to help facilitate the filming of some major scenes of the children’s fantasy film, Robin And The Hoods, in Lancaster Town Hall and Dalton Square, and that the backdrops at these locations were exactly what the production team was looking for,” said a Lancaster City Council spokesperson.

“The trailer is now out featuring Dalton Square looking quite incredible."

The film stars Naomie Harris who was Miss Moneypenny in the James Bond films Skyfall, Spectre and No Time to Die.

The movie follows tenacious 11-year-old Robin and her loyal band of friends, The Hoods. The patch of overgrown scrubland at the end of their cul-de-sac is a magical kingdom where sticks and bin lids have become swords and shields, drones have become majestic eagles and the hippy lady in the forest is a terrifying witch.

When a slippery property developer turns up and dazzles their parents with promises of health spas and day care facilities, Robin and The Hoods’ world is under threat.

Robin and the Hoods stars Gwendoline Christie who is known for portraying Brienne of Tarth in the fantasy-drama series Game of Thrones​.

Despite the children’s best efforts, their parents can’t see the wood for the trees, so Robin and her friends take matters into their own hands.

The movie airs this summer on Sky Cinema.