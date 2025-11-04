Since expanding its business earlier this year, a Lancaster coffee shop has been able to offer more space for customers wanting to eat in as well as a larger food menu.

Holm opened just a few days before the first Covid lockdown in 2020 but despite this difficult start, it’s gone from strength to strength.

In April, the King street business expanded into the empty former Filberts Bakery shop next door where the food offering has been enhanced.

The shop still offer its classics such as the Holm Club sandwich, homemade tomato soup and grilled cheese, and baked Camembert with crudités but with more space, the team can now bake more cakes and pastries, and they’ve even started selling bread.

Holm coffee shop and bakery in King Street, Lancaster.

Owned by Josh Cannings and managed by Mia Eccleston, Holm employs six other members of staff and has been nominated in this year's Lancaster BID Awards in the Customer Service Category, having also won Cafe of the Year in 2024 at the same awards.

"We're super jazzed to have been nominated for the award after our success last year,” said Mia.

"We'd like to thank our customers for nominating us in a category that is open to the entirety of Lancaster businesses. Hooray!"

The shop runs market days and workshops outside its usual opening hours with local makers and artists teaching their skills. Josh and Mia are also looking for local societies or groups to use the space so if you're interested get in touch.

As Christmas approaches, they'll be running more market days as well as sending out their yearly Christmas order lists to pre order cinnamon buns, cardamom buns, whole cakes, breads, mince pies and groceries. These will be available from mid November.

After the business’ expansion earlier this year, they approached friends from the shop, Northern Delights, who have a business on Scotforth Road, to see if they wanted to offer their range of gifts and homewares.

Coming into Christmas, alongside Northern Delights wares, Holm will be offering a huge range of food, drinks, gifts and groceries to set you up for the cold weeks and months ahead.

Holm can be found at 20-22 King Street, Lancaster, LA1 1JY.

Northern Delights can be found inside Holm, as well as at their main shop at 89 Scotforth Road, Lancaster, LA1 4SD.