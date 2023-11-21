Lancaster youth club save thousands on electricity bill with installation of solar panels

Lancaster Boys and Girls Club on Dallas Road has saved over £1,300 in the past year as a result of solar panels that were installed in 2015 by local community energy organisation, MORE Renewable.

The club pay MORE Renewables for the electricity generated by the panels that they use.

The rate the club pay for electricity was agreed in 2015, since when it has risen with inflation every year.

This has given the club certainty about at least part of its energy costs and it had been saving the club about £200 to £300 a year on what it would have paid its electricity supplier for the third of its electricity that is provided by the solar panels.

From left: Tim Hamilton-Cox (trustee of Boys and Girls Club), local councillor Dave Brookes with children River and Zac, Steven Naylor (centre manager), and Anne Chapman (MORE Renewables) shortly after installation of the solar panels.

However, in September 2022 the rate charged by the club’s energy supplier increased by over 100%, even with a government funded discount, and went up further in April when the discount was removed.

This has greatly increased the savings from the solar panel system.

Electricity prices have now come down a bit, but the solar panel system should still save the club about £900 over the coming year.

Steven Naylor, who manages the club said: “The partnership with more renewables has been very beneficial for the club, not only in reducing the clubs carbon footprint, but the savings in energy cost has really helped support the club in a time that energy prices have risen and other costs have really effected the club.”

Anne Chapman, one of the directors of MORE Renewables said: “The savings made by the Boys and Girls Club demonstrate the long term price stability that can be provided by installing on-site renewable generation.

"While prices of grid electricity are influenced by that of fossil fuels – which, as we’ve seen, can rise dramatically in response to world events – the rate paid for on-site generation by solar panels can be agreed in advance, as the costs are almost all associated with their installation.