Lancaster youth charity holding summer celebration for the whole community

After a summer of free inspiring workshops for 11–18- year-olds, a Lancaster youth charity is inviting the whole community to join them for their Summer Escape celebration.

Everyone is welcome to enjoy a day packed with creativity, performances, exhibitions, and entertainment for all ages.

The gathering takes place on Saturday August 23, 11am to 4pm, across Dalton Square and Escape2Make’s hub at 56 Church Street, Lancaster.

Visitors can drop in to enjoy hands-on workshops, browse exhibitions of young people’s work, watch live performances, and savour food prepared by local vendors.

“This event is more than just a celebration, it’s a showcase of the incredible creativity, passion, and talent our young people have brought to life over the summer.

"We’ve seen ideas spark, skills grow, and confidence soar, and we can’t wait to share that magic with the whole community. It’s free, it’s inspiring, and it’s for everyone, so come and be part of it!” said Kyle McKenzie, Interim CEO of Escape2Make.

This summer’s programme of creative workshops has given young people across Lancaster and Morecambe the chance to explore everything from art, craft and design, to filmmaking, drama, music, wild cooking, photography and black history tours, all while building confidence, making new friends, and learning new skills.

The Summer Escape finale is designed not just as a showcase, but as an open invitation for everyone to come together, celebrate local creativity, and enjoy a vibrant

Escape2Make are holding a summer celebration in Lancaster.

day in the heart of Lancaster.

This event and the activities leading up to this celebration have been made possible through the generosity of Areti Charitable Trust, The Penhale Fund, Lancaster BID, Elizabeth and Richard Wilson Charitable Trust and Lancashire Partnership Against Crime.

For more information, visit https://escape2make.org/ or follow @Escape2Make on social media.