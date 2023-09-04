Escape2Make (E2M) has received a grant of £75,600 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund for an exciting Heritage Market Festival in Lancaster that will be produced by 11-18-year-olds.

The Heritage Market Festival will take place in Market Square, Lancaster on Sunday December 17 in collaboration with Lancaster City Museums to coincide with their 100th anniversary celebrations.

The event will showcase the talents of young people through 10 five-week creative programs and 5 one-off workshops, including pottery, jewellery making, coffee making, theatrical storytelling and so much more, each led by

Youngsters at E2M youth charity enjoying activities.

a local creative professional or organisation.

By engaging in immersive educational activities, enterprising opportunities, and creative skill development programs, the project is set to empower young people, enhancing their quality of life and expanding their future prospects.

Jenny Natusch, founder of E2M, said: “By collaborating with The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Lancaster City Museums, we hope this unique endeavour will create a lasting positive change in our community.

"This grant will enable us to further our mission and ensure that our heritage remains vibrant and accessible for all.”

Youngsters at Lancaster youth charity enjoying craft activities.

Councillor Catherine Potter from Lancaster City Council, Cabinet Member with particular responsibility for Visitor Economy, Community Wealth Building and Culture said “Lancaster City Museums are delighted to be working

with Escape2Make on this innovative project.