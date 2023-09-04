News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Lancaster youth charity given £75k lottery boost for city festival

A Lancaster-based youth charity has received a lottery grant to help run a heritage festival in the city later this year.
By Michelle Blade
Published 4th Sep 2023, 15:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 15:09 BST

Escape2Make (E2M) has received a grant of £75,600 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund for an exciting Heritage Market Festival in Lancaster that will be produced by 11-18-year-olds.

The Heritage Market Festival will take place in Market Square, Lancaster on Sunday December 17 in collaboration with Lancaster City Museums to coincide with their 100th anniversary celebrations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event will showcase the talents of young people through 10 five-week creative programs and 5 one-off workshops, including pottery, jewellery making, coffee making, theatrical storytelling and so much more, each led by

Youngsters at E2M youth charity enjoying activities.Youngsters at E2M youth charity enjoying activities.
Youngsters at E2M youth charity enjoying activities.
Most Popular

a local creative professional or organisation.

By engaging in immersive educational activities, enterprising opportunities, and creative skill development programs, the project is set to empower young people, enhancing their quality of life and expanding their future prospects.

Jenny Natusch, founder of E2M, said: “By collaborating with The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Lancaster City Museums, we hope this unique endeavour will create a lasting positive change in our community.

"This grant will enable us to further our mission and ensure that our heritage remains vibrant and accessible for all.”

Youngsters at Lancaster youth charity enjoying craft activities.Youngsters at Lancaster youth charity enjoying craft activities.
Youngsters at Lancaster youth charity enjoying craft activities.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Catherine Potter from Lancaster City Council, Cabinet Member with particular responsibility for Visitor Economy, Community Wealth Building and Culture said “Lancaster City Museums are delighted to be working

with Escape2Make on this innovative project.

"In this centenary year it is fitting that the final event will focus on the future, engaging young people with their heritage at the same time as improving skills and wellbeing.”

Related topics:LancasterLancaster City Council