Lancaster youth charity given £75k lottery boost for city festival
Escape2Make (E2M) has received a grant of £75,600 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund for an exciting Heritage Market Festival in Lancaster that will be produced by 11-18-year-olds.
The Heritage Market Festival will take place in Market Square, Lancaster on Sunday December 17 in collaboration with Lancaster City Museums to coincide with their 100th anniversary celebrations.
The event will showcase the talents of young people through 10 five-week creative programs and 5 one-off workshops, including pottery, jewellery making, coffee making, theatrical storytelling and so much more, each led by
a local creative professional or organisation.
By engaging in immersive educational activities, enterprising opportunities, and creative skill development programs, the project is set to empower young people, enhancing their quality of life and expanding their future prospects.
Jenny Natusch, founder of E2M, said: “By collaborating with The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Lancaster City Museums, we hope this unique endeavour will create a lasting positive change in our community.
"This grant will enable us to further our mission and ensure that our heritage remains vibrant and accessible for all.”
Councillor Catherine Potter from Lancaster City Council, Cabinet Member with particular responsibility for Visitor Economy, Community Wealth Building and Culture said “Lancaster City Museums are delighted to be working
with Escape2Make on this innovative project.
"In this centenary year it is fitting that the final event will focus on the future, engaging young people with their heritage at the same time as improving skills and wellbeing.”