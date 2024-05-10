Lancaster youth charity given £221,400 boost to help fund young people’s centre in city

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Lancaster-based youth charity has been given a £221,400 boost from the National Lottery which will help them establish a creative space in the city.

Escape2Make (E2M), is a charitable organisation dedicated to providing safe, inclusive and welcoming spaces along with free creative opportunities for 11–18-year-olds in Lancaster

and Morecambe.

E2M are thrilled to have been successful in being offered £221,400 over three years from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Escape2Make Youth Board and Young Design consultants outside The Brewery in Lancaster.

With a vision to combat youth loneliness and isolation, E2M aims to impact at least 900 youths in the region, fostering improved mental health, self-belief, and the forging of new

friendships.

Saul Argent, chief operating officer at E2M, said: “This funding allows us to establish our first base in Lancaster, a crucial step to meet the needs of young people amidst the worst mental health crisis in memory.

"It also empowers us to expand our reach, providing vital resources and opportunities for personal growth, while empowering our youth to become active contributors to society.”

From left E2M Trustees, advisors and Young Design Consultants planning their ideal space.

The funding will facilitate numerous benefits for young participants from all walks of life from across the region, including enhanced mental well-being, increased self-belief, and

opportunities to positively influence their communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saul said: “And it’s not just the young people that benefit. E2Ms initiatives will provide valuable opportunities for 90 freelance facilitators as well as youth workers and 60 volunteers to

gain skills and experience in the cultural and creative sectors, fostering potential pathways to future employment.”

Furthermore, the organisation aims to enhance community awareness and understanding of its mission, reaching an estimated 6,000 members of the community through youth-led

events, paving the way for increased fundraising opportunities and long-term sustainability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenny Natusch, founder and CEO of E2M, said: “With this funding, we’re transitioning from a ‘pop-up model’ to establishing our first small ‘test site’ in Lancaster City Centre, designed by young people.

"As well as providing more flexible youth programming in addition to our current creative clubs and workshops, the funding will enable us to take the initial stride towards realising our

young people’s long-term vision for a larger creative, accessible and inclusive space for young people in Lancaster and Morecambe.”