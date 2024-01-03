A Lancaster-based youth charity which received The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service is appealing for new volunteers for 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three years ago, Lancashire Youth Challenge received The Queen’s Award, the highest award a voluntary group can achieve in the UK. It recognised the outstanding work its volunteers had done to benefit their local community.

Volunteers actually established LYC in 2015 and are now supported by staff who would like to welcome some newcomers to the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LYC is a dynamic charity which enables young people to build confidence and resilience via an exciting year-round programme of personal development and wellbeing workshops, creative arts activities, community impact projects, cultural education events and outdoor expeditions.

LYC volunteers like Jade Hodgkiss have the chance to support young people on their challenges.

Many of LYC's volunteers provide pastoral support to young people participating in weekly sessions focusing on their physical and emotional wellbeing, creative and life skills, and community impact.

Some are peer mentors, encouraging young people to engage in the wide range of activities which LYC provide, while others are trustees with diverse lived experiences who help LYC to build new relationships with social, public and private sector organisations, extend networks and secure funding.

One volunteer, Layton Whitehead, said his experience with LYC had been life-changing: "The fact that I can help out LYC in volunteering and youth work is a true blessing to me and proof that LYC can make a real positive impact in young people's lives."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ideally, LYC is looking for volunteers who have experience of working with young people, such as retired teachers or those working in the youth sector or about to enter it, although LYC would welcome anyone interested in supporting young people aged 11-19.

Amanda Nwadukwe loves volunteering with Lancashire Youth Challenge.

LYC primarily works in the Lancaster district but also has projects in Preston and South Ribble.

The charity is looking for up to five new volunteers able to give a couple of hours or more of their time every week.

Our volunteers feel a sense of pride, knowing that they've made a positive, meaningful and lasting impact on the lives of young people," said LYC chief executive, Guy Christiansen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone interested in volunteering would need a full DBS check and references. LYC would provide safeguarding and any other training required. Any out of pocket expenses would also be provided.