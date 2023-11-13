Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Renes women’s clothes shop, owned by family members Tiffany Moore and Amanda Parkinson, was crowned Outstanding Business of the Year at the Boutique Star Awards.

The coveted award was presented to Tiffany at a glitzy awards ceremony held at The Mayfair Hotel in London.

Tiffany dedicated the award to her late mother who established the family run business alongside her late grandmother, Irene Newby, back in 1955.

Tiffany Moore at Renes in Common Garden Street, Lancaster, with the award.

She said: “It’s amazing to be crowned Outstanding Business of the Year and it means so much, since my late mother and grandmother established Renes.

"So many challenges and much adversity has been faced over the years but as the business has passed through the generations, we’ve overcome each and every challenge that has come our way and made sure the business has moved with the times.

"To be recognised for this award is not only recognition for the family, but also our loyal customers and our amazing team.”

Hosted by Boutique Magazine, the Boutique Star Awards aim to highlight the country’s best independent fashion businesses. The awards are an annual celebration showcasing the best independents in the industry.

“At Renes, customer service is at the forefront of everything we do. We embrace the personal touch and pride ourselves on our personal shopping experience,” added Tiffany.