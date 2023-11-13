Lancaster women's store is 'Outstanding Business of the Year'
Renes women’s clothes shop, owned by family members Tiffany Moore and Amanda Parkinson, was crowned Outstanding Business of the Year at the Boutique Star Awards.
The coveted award was presented to Tiffany at a glitzy awards ceremony held at The Mayfair Hotel in London.
Tiffany dedicated the award to her late mother who established the family run business alongside her late grandmother, Irene Newby, back in 1955.
She said: “It’s amazing to be crowned Outstanding Business of the Year and it means so much, since my late mother and grandmother established Renes.
"So many challenges and much adversity has been faced over the years but as the business has passed through the generations, we’ve overcome each and every challenge that has come our way and made sure the business has moved with the times.
"To be recognised for this award is not only recognition for the family, but also our loyal customers and our amazing team.”
Hosted by Boutique Magazine, the Boutique Star Awards aim to highlight the country’s best independent fashion businesses. The awards are an annual celebration showcasing the best independents in the industry.
“At Renes, customer service is at the forefront of everything we do. We embrace the personal touch and pride ourselves on our personal shopping experience,” added Tiffany.
"A service that is ever diminishing across the retail sector but we pride ourselves on how important it still is to us and our customers.”