A Lancaster woman’s ‘bald’ gesture has raised hundreds for charity.

While people were voting in the General Election last Thursday, Tanya Boland was having her head shaved in aid of Animal Care.

The head shave took place at Shipwrecked Barbers inside Shipwrecked Tattoo Studio where Tanya is a customer and which sponsored her.

“It feels amazing and of course everyone wants to touch my non existent hair and/or stick a drain plunger on!” said Tanya, 48, who runs Bat Bunny Creations stall in St Nicholas Arcades.

Tanya Boland before and after her charity head shave.

“I can’t wait for a bit of hair to grow back to bleach it and do funky colours and designs.”

Tanya hopes she’s raised more than £200 for Animal Care where she has adopted two house rabbits and a bearded dragon. Her menagerie also includes two parrots, a cockatiel and 16 budgies.