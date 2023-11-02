Lancaster woman’s Guinness World Record bid to row 3000 miles in solo trip across Atlantic

Vivienne Barclay from Bentham will, next year, at the age of 59, attempt to row solo across the Atlantic Ocean to raise money for The Menopause Charity.

If she succeeds, she will become the oldest woman ever to make the journey, which is often referred to as the World’s Toughest Row.

While the 3,000-mile row from the Canary Islands to Antigua could be considered challenging enough, just getting to the start line can be the hardest part given the costs involved.

Vivienne is seeking sponsorship and needs to raise roughly £100,000 to take part.

Vivienne Barclay next to the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge craft.

Vivienne said on her gofundme page: “There have been a few times in my life when I've been brave enough to go first.

"Because of that, others have found the confidence to have a go themselves.

"By becoming the first woman to row the Atlantic at 59 years of age in the World's Toughest Row 2024/5, I hope to encourage other women in their 40s, 50s, 60s and beyond to do extraordinary, 'mumentous' things.

“I've given birth - twice! I've survived menopause and any number of life's other challenges.

"I know as Mo Farrah says, 'With the right preparation, you can do anything.' I know I can row an ocean and the prep is already well underway.

“A successful crossing doesn't only mean a Guinness World Record but I'll join a very small group of 26 other women to have done this challenge solo. But why do it at all?

“I'll be rowing to raise money for The Menopause Charity.

"Of the 15.5 million menopausal women in the UK today, only 14% of us are receiving any sort of treatment.

"This has a massive impact on our personal and professional lives and negatively impacts the economy.

“The Menopause Charity helps to support women with evidence-based information.

"It provides accredited training for medical professionals and it supports businesses with women experiencing menopause.

"I'm often asked if I'm mad. If my row raises money that then helps and supports other women, I don't think there's anything mad about that.

“While I'll be rowing by myself, I can't get to the start line alone - I need your help to do that!

"My goal is to raise £150,000, to cover training, the boat and all the equipment and, of course, food!

"I'm very interested to hear from individuals and companies about sponsorship, which could be anything from £25, £50, £100 and everything in between up to £25,000+

“Many participants have said it before but the hardest part of this challenge is getting to the start line. Would you be willing to make a donation to help me begin this 'mumentous' journey?”

She added: “I want to use this row to inspire and encourage women to step into the light of achievement and actively demonstrate our relevance regardless of age and whatever we have to endure as a consequence of the will of Mother Nature.”

Further information about Viv’s record attempt can be found at https://www.mumentous.com/

Vivienne has so far raised £1,078 of her £150,000 target.