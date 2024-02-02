Lancaster woman jailed for using stolen credit card
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lydia Johnson, 30, of Main Road, Galgate, appeared in court charged with handling stolen goods on October 14, 2023, namely keeping a bank card believing it to be stolen goods.
She was also charged with using a stolen credit card to buy items from McDonalds on October 14, 2023 at Lancaster, using a credit card to purchase items from a Shell petrol garage at Lancaster worth £54.20 on the same date, and using a credit card to purchase items from a Shell petrol garage at Lancaster worth £40.20 on the same date.
She was found guilty and recalled to prison to serve a four week jail sentence.