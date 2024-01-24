Lydia Johnson, 30, of Main Road, Galgate, is charged with handling stolen goods on October 14, 2023, namely keeping a bank card believing it to be stolen goods.She is also charged with using a stolen credit card to buy items from McDonalds on October 14, 2023 at Lancaster, using a credit card to purchase items from a Shell petrol garage at Lancaster worth £54.20 on the same date, and using a credit card to purchase items from a Shell petrol garage at Lancaster worth £40.20 on the same date.She is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday).