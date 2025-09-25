Lancaster woman holding international music and dance event to raise money for Amazonian causes

By Michelle Blade
Published 25th Sep 2025, 10:48 BST
On Saturday October 4 Halton Mill becomes a Brazilian tropical paradise.placeholder image
When Lancaster cohousing member and Halton Mill director Fiona Frank travelled around the Americas last year she had two main aims.

She wanted to find out more about Amazonia after the dreadful story of the murder of British environmental journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira in June 2022.

And, melodeon in hand, she wanted to participate in traditional music and dance wherever she went.

She learned Forró music in Brazil and was invited to play in a band - and played Irish, Quebecois, Cajun, Swedish , Acadian and Klezmer music all round the USA and Canada, in bars, kitchen parties and on stage!

And now she’s brought her two interests together for a one of a kind event which will take place online and at Halton Mill - ‘Musical Journeys ‘25: an international cabaret for Amazonia’.

On Saturday October 4 the mill becomes a Brazilian tropical paradise with a gourmet Brazilian veggie and vegan meal prepared by TOGS.

In the afternoon there’s a free Afro-Brazilian dance and Capoeira workshop.

Then in the evening there’s Samba drumming and Capoeira in the Mill, from ‘Batala Lancaster’ and ‘Capoeira Angola Ogum’ followed by five international acts - Klezmer, Quebecois, Acadian and Scottish Gallic music and Cacurià dance, finishing with ‘live’ Brazilian guitar at the Mill.

A quarter of ticket income is going to support three Amazonian causes - the Dom Phillips Institute set up by Dom’s widow to take forward his legacy of giving a voice to Indigenous people in Amazonia, and two musical projects that Fiona came across on her travels in Amazonia.

And Fiona has already been able to share £700 among the three projects.

For tickets visit https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/89295

