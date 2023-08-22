Preston Magistrates Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Sylvia Humpage, 62, of Ryelands Road, Lancaster, had earlier pleaded guilty to having knuckledusters in her house on February 7, 2023 and also pleaded guilty to possessing Class C drugs on the same date.

Magistrates sentenced Humpage to a community order with curfew for 12 weeks and electronic tag.