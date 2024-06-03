Lancaster will turn into sea of colour when Pride festival is held
and live on Freeview channel 276
The parade will begin at 11am at Sulyard St and march around the city centre and back to Dalton Square for the main stage.
Acts will shortly be released on social media pages.
There will also be a variety of stalls from local businesses and services, food and drink stalls for refreshments and a small fun fair.
Lancaster Pride is a free event, any donations will be greatly appreciated.
To celebrate Lancaster Pride, there will be a lecture at the Judges Lodgings’ Museum in the city.
Discover the story of the most famous gay couple in Roman history, Emperor Hadrian and his young lover.
Perhaps better known for Hadrian’s Wall, the emperor had several gay relationships before he met the handsome Antinous.
Dr Colin Penny reveals the story of their relationship and how and why Antinous came to be worshipped as god throughout the Roman world.
Tickets are £5 and include museum admission and refreshments.
Book now on 01524 5581241 or visit https://events.apps.lancashire.gov.uk/w/webpage/event-details?eventid=637599
Morecambe Pride will be held on July 27 and will use the same hashtag #Thingscanonlygetbetter and there will be a special performance from D-REAM themselves on the day.
For more information and updates on acts visit Lancaster Pride UK on Facebook.
For more information and updates on acts and events visit Morecambe Pride on Facebook.
Lancaster Pride is an all volunteer organisation that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community in Lancaster and raises awareness of issues that impact LGBTQ+ individuals.
Lancaster Pride organizes the Lancaster Pride Festival, and other LGBTQ+ events in Lancaster.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.