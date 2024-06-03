Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lancaster Pride will take place on June 23 this year with the hashtag #Thingscanonlygetbetter.

The parade will begin at 11am at Sulyard St and march around the city centre and back to Dalton Square for the main stage.

Acts will shortly be released on social media pages.

There will also be a variety of stalls from local businesses and services, food and drink stalls for refreshments and a small fun fair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the acts on stage at Lancaster Pride 2023 at Dalton Square, Lancaster.

Lancaster Pride is a free event, any donations will be greatly appreciated.

To celebrate Lancaster Pride, there will be a lecture at the Judges Lodgings’ Museum in the city.

Discover the story of the most famous gay couple in Roman history, Emperor Hadrian and his young lover.

Perhaps better known for Hadrian’s Wall, the emperor had several gay relationships before he met the handsome Antinous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A colourful crowd have fun watching acts on stage at Lancaster Pride 2023 at Dalton Square, Lancaster.

Dr Colin Penny reveals the story of their relationship and how and why Antinous came to be worshipped as god throughout the Roman world.

Tickets are £5 and include museum admission and refreshments.

Book now on 01524 5581241 or visit https://events.apps.lancashire.gov.uk/w/webpage/event-details?eventid=637599

Morecambe Pride will be held on July 27 and will use the same hashtag #Thingscanonlygetbetter and there will be a special performance from D-REAM themselves on the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information and updates on acts visit Lancaster Pride UK on Facebook.

For more information and updates on acts and events visit Morecambe Pride on Facebook.

Lancaster Pride is an all volunteer organisation that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community in Lancaster and raises awareness of issues that impact LGBTQ+ individuals.