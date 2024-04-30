Lancaster wildlife project involved in rare cacti smuggling court case

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Conservation-Litigation.org based at the Lancaster Environment Centre (LEC) is supporting the prosecution of two individuals who allegedly poached and smuggled some of the world’s most threatened cacti from Chile’s Atacama Desert.

More than 1,000 of the rare and protected cacti – which were destined for sale to private ornamental collections around the world - were seized from a greenhouse in Senigallia, Italy.

Dr Jacob Phelps, who is the co-founder of Conservation-Litigation.org, and leads the Conservation Governance Lab at LEC, said further similar cases were being developed across six other countries.

The Court of Ancona in Italy is currently hearing the case, and it is rare that illegal plant traders are prosecuted like this.

Yet cacti are declining at an alarming rate - a recent study found that 31% of all cacti species are threatened with extinction, and the illegal collection of plants from the wild is one of the primary drivers of loss.

Jacob said the Prosecutor of Ancona’s response to this case reflects an increasing recognition of the harms caused by environmental crime.

What makes the case even more remarkable is the involvement of an international team of scientists, lawyers and conservationists in developing additional legal responses, alongside the criminal prosecution.

Jacob said: “Our network is currently developing cases just like this one across six countries. A Green Wave of cases argue this key point – if you harm nature, you can be held accountable for helping to remedy it.”

“This is confirmation that conservation groups can help give a powerful legal voice to nature’s rights”, explained Maribel Rodriguez, Co-Executive Director of Conservation-Litigation.org.

The team from the law firm DLA Piper, has been providing pro bono legal assistance.

The case is also supported by the IUCN SSC Cactus and Succulent Plants Specialist Group, which contributed to developing the claim against the defendants, describing how the alleged offences have harmed cactus conservation.

The Specialist Group also helped to repatriate the rescued cacti – a story that already made global headlines.