Lancaster wildlife and dog rescue charity appealing for donations for incubators

A Lancaster wildlife and dog rescue charity is appealing for donations for multiple new incubator systems which cost over £500 each.

Currently at Wolfwood Wildlife they have 26 geese, 30 plus cockerels, six swans/cygnets, 32 ducks/ducklings, 18 seagulls, four crows, three jackdaws, 12 ferrets, one mink, one sparrow, one swift,

one woodpecker, three house martins, 28 hedgehogs/ hoglets, one fox cub, one kestrel, one sparrow hawk and one tawny owl.

Support Wolfwood Animal Rescue posted on Facebook: “Here at Wolfwood we have a large selection of wildlife, some being rehabilitated in the hopes for release and others long term residents living

out their days with us.

“In total to keep the wildlife fed it costs the charity around £850 every two weeks!

“Poultry pellets, corn, cat food, puppy food, specialist bird feed, ferret food, live insects and frozen chicks all adds up.

“Wolfwood is privileged to have fantastic support. As a small self-funded independent rescue centre the backing we receive is amazing and we wouldn’t be able to operate without it.

“We rely on kind and generous people, whether it's volunteering at the centre, processing and selling donated goods in our two charity shops, regular donations by standing order or holding fundraising events.

“We are currently in need of multiple new incubator systems which cost in excess of £500 each. To help with this a one off donation or setting up a standing order will help us immensely.

“Please visit https://www.wolfwood.co.uk/donate/ to donate.”

Any businesses that want to help please contact Wolfwood to get a collection box on 07931 220094.