Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new Mayor of Lancaster has officially donned her robes.

Councillor Abi Mills has taken over as the Right Worshipful the Mayor of the City of Lancaster in a tradition that dates back to 1338 when Robert de Bolron was appointed to the role.

She takes over from Councillor Roger Dennison.

Born in Stoke, the new mayor spent most of her childhood and teenage years living in Yate, just north of Bristol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Mayor of Lancaster, Councillor Abi Mills, with the new Deputy Mayor, Councillor Hamish Mills. They are mother and son.

Abi studied at Oxford Polytechnic, then came to Lancaster to do a PGCE at St Martin’s College (now University of Cumbria) in the early 1990s.

She moved permanently to Lancaster in 1996, with her husband and has lived in the Greaves area of the city ever since.

Abi works as a childminder, a mentor for other childminders, and has been a ward councillor for Scotforth West since 2014.

She will be supported during her mayoral year by her husband Jon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple have three adult children, Rosie, Nancy and Hamish who is also a local councillor and will be Deputy Mayor this year.

Reflecting on becoming Mayor, Councillor Abi Mills, said: "Becoming mayor is an immense privilege, and I am especially delighted to have the support of my son Hamish as Deputy

Mayor and my husband Jon as consort. This upcoming year promises to be a remarkable journey for us all.

“I hope to meet as many local people, groups and organisations as I can that make up our wonderful vibrant communities as well as raise vital funds for two charities which are close to my heart.”