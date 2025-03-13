Lancaster village spring production features two short plays and an unfortunate incident with a garden gnome

By Michelle Blade
The Silverdale Village Players’ spring production – ‘Miscommunication’- features two hilarious short plays written by Rachael Shone, sketch, and two monologues involve village scandal, conversation killers, and an unfortunate incident with a garden gnome.

Rachael’s original scripting of ‘Rapunzel’ won last year’s National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) Northwest Region Award for Best Pantomime with Rachael also bagging the top regional award for Best Director of a Pantomime.

Directing ‘Miscommunication’ alongside Rachael is Muriel Hildrew, who together with Kathy Talbot won this year’s Best Director of a Drama in the NODA Northwest District 11 Awards, which recognises the best amateur dramatic performances in the whole of Cumbria and North Lancashire.

Performances of ‘Miscommunication’ are at 7.30 pm on Friday April 4 and Saturday April 5 in the Gaskell Hall, Emesgate Lane, Silverdale, LA5 0RA.

Tickets are £12 and are available from the Silverdale Pharmacy from March 17.

Please note: The production contains strong language and adult themes.

