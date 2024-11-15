Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Lancaster village school has raised over £4,600 and still counting with kids doing a sponsored run for Children in Need.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each year, Bolton-le-Sands Church of England Primary School pupil-led School Council selects a charities to support, and this year, they decided to go beyond the traditional non-uniform day by supporting the Children in Need sponsored event called Run Pudsey.

The event encouraged all pupils to take part in a sponsored run, inviting families to contribute if they wished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday November 15, the school celebrated with a Pudsey-themed non-uniform day, with children and staff dressed up to mark the occasion.

Children from Bolton-le-Sands C.E. Primary School took part in a sponsored run for Children in Need.

Recognising the financial challenges many families face, the school made all contributions optional. The result was overwhelming support from the Bolton-le-Sands community, with the total already

exceeding £4,600 and still rising.

Miss Natasha Todd, school council lead, said: “The children have been so enthusiastic and keen to support Children in Need this year, and it was clear they wanted to do something different – I am just amazed at how much they have raised.”

This effort reflects the school’s core vision: "With God at the centre, we reach out to support each other in learning, growth, and community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children from Bolton-le-Sands C.E. Primary School took part in a sponsored run for Children in Need.

Headteacher, Mr. Daniel Hargreaves, expressed his delight, and said: “I am constantly filled with pride as I see our children and families achieve so much and give so generously to these

worthy and valuable causes. We have a long history of supporting our local and wider community, and I wish to see that continue.”

The school’s dedication to charity extends beyond Children in Need.

St John’s Hospice is also close to the hearts of families of Bolton-le-Sands, with Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) children planning to take part in a Reindeer Rush later this term, and Year 6

Children from Bolton-le-Sands C.E. Primary School took part in a sponsored run for Children in Need.

children preparing for their annual Fun Run in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, the school announced they had raised over £12,000 for St John’s Hospice in the past decade, further demonstrating their commitment to making a positive difference in the community.

Bolton-le-Sands CE Primary’s commitment to giving back highlights the values of kindness, compassion, and community embedded in the school.

The generosity of the children and families truly exemplifies the heart of the school’s vision, making a meaningful impact both locally and nationally.