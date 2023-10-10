News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster village pub which stood derelict for many years welcomes new man at the helm

An Overton pub has welcomed a new man in charge behind the bar.
By Debbie Butler
Published 10th Oct 2023, 11:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 11:27 BST
Brian Bromiley, from Heysham, is now in charge at The Globe in Overton, having previously run The Middle Inn at Middleton.

A former chair of the Morecambe Events Co-Operative, Brian was head of the organising committee when thousands of people enjoyed the first major bonfire and fireworks event on the seafront in 15 years, in 2016.

He also runs his own events company.

The Globe pub at Overton.The Globe pub at Overton.
Brian takes over the reins at The Globe which stood empty for many years until owners Jay Goulding and Fabi Scotucci reopened it a couple of years ago.

Fabi said: “It’s been a pleasure for the last two and half years and I’ve met some lovely people who I now class as friends.”

Brian said he and the team looked forward to providing just the same high standards as Jay and Fabi have set.

The Globe Facebook page states: "Our plans are to leave things as they are, but develop new opportunities providing more opening hours and greater choice of tea, coffee, cakes and snacks, and further entertainment.

"We wish Jay and Fabi all the best in their future, and look forward to seeing them on the other side of the bar.”