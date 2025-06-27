Lancaster village pub scoops national award
The Fleece Inn, at Dolphinholme, is the winner of the Countryside Alliance’s Pub Champion Award, after it secured the North title in May.
The Earl of Leicester presented the award to The Fleece Inn’s director Simeon and his team at a House of Lords ceremony last week.
Explaining some of the reasons why it won, he said: “The Fleece Inn is everything a rural pub should be: a place of warmth, welcome, and belonging.
“Rescued from near closure over a decade ago, it has been lovingly restored by a local family and now stands as the heartbeat of its village, part pub, part community lifeline.”
The Earl of Leicester also commented on the “outstanding” food thanks to head chef Ian Manning, who has been at the helm of the kitchen for ten years.
He also highlighted the pub providing a much-needed village shop and social centre.
Simeon said: “We are absolutely delighted to have secured the overall champion title in such a prestigious and highly-contested category.
"It is thanks to the hard work and dedication of the team, along with the community of Dolphinholme and our patrons who have supported us from day one.
“I’d love to invite anyone who hasn’t yet visited to come and see for themselves why the judges deemed us worthy winners.
"Whether it’s for a drink, a meal or an overnight stay, I’m confident you will enjoy our warm welcome and top-quality hospitality.”
Sarah Lee, director of the Countryside Alliance Awards, added: “The Fleece Inn shows exactly what a rural pub can be when it’s rooted in its community and full of heart.
"It’s more than just a place to eat or drink, it’s where life happens, from village meetings to weddings, morning papers to local honey.
“It’s a brilliant example of local people making something special, and we’re proud to name it this year’s UK Champion.”
What makes the award even more special is that director Simeon and his 25-strong team have no idea who originally nominated them.