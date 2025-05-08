Lancaster village pub only one in Lancashire to scoop national award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular pub near Lancaster is the only one in Lancashire to have scooped a top award.

The Fleece Inn, at Dolphinholme, is the winner of The Countryside Alliance “Best Pub Award” for the North of England.

And what makes the award even more special is that director Simeon and his 25-strong team have no idea who nominated them.

“To this day, we still don’t know who nominated us. We have very loyal customers; some come in every day, we also have some customers who travel every Sunday from Pendle to eat with us.

The Fleece Inn, Dolphinholme is the only pub in Lancashire to win a national award. From left: Tash (general manager), Daniel (bar staff), Ian (head chef), Clare, who manages the shop stock.

"Our staff are similarly loyal. All are from the local area and most have remained with us since we opened ten years ago when my family took over and transformed the establishment,” Simeon said.

The charming Inn is nestled in the Lancashire countryside on the edge of the Forest of Bowland.

Talented head chef Ian Manning - who has been at the inn since it reopened ten years ago - leads the kitchen, whilst the bar is well stocked with local breweries including Bowland and

The Fleece Inn also provides nine rooms plus one self-contained apartment and, rather unusually, the village shop.

Simeon explained: “We’re not just a pub, we are at the heart of the community and our staff and customers have become great friends. It was important we provided essential services

to residents, so we opened the village shop where they can buy local produce, a newspaper and other items.

"Our weekly quiz night and warm and friendly bar area often provide social interaction and comfort for those who may be more socially isolated.

“We also do what we can to limit our carbon footprint the area in which we’re based. We have electric car charging points and the pub’s heating and hot water is provided through a biomass boiler.

“We’re proud to be part of the Forest of Bowland Sustainable Tourism Network and one of the locals keeps beehives on our paddock behind the pub.

“Of course, we look to the county for our food and drink. This includes Dewlay cheeses, wine from D Byrne in Clitheroe, our house beer is brewed five miles away and our meat is from Honeywells in Woodplumpton.”

Simeon and his team now have chance to take home the national title at the awards ceremony at the House of Lords in June.

“The win is all down to the team and our loyal patrons; we really are bucking the trend in hospitality due to our community-centred approach and focus on quality, but with a warm and friendly atmosphere. We’re looking forward to the outcome of the Grand Final,” Simeon added.