Lancaster village pantomime wins two top theatre awards
Silverdale Village Players gained National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) awards for their production of Rapunzel – taking the trophies for Best Pantomime and Best Director of a Pantomime – at the North West finals awards dinner at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.
Writer and director Rachael Shone’s creative panto Rapunzel featured the Hair We Go salon, talking cats and an hilarious tower sequence with puppets. It also offered gigantic head lice rampaging through the nearby Eaves Wood, hunted down by Silverdale’s Nitbusters – otherwise known as the Knit and Natter group – under the direction of Miss Beehive and Major Comb-Over.
“Writing and directing Rapunzel was a challenging yet immensely rewarding experience,” said Rachael.
“I feel really privileged to have had such a talented cast and backstage team, who worked so hard to bring my script to life.
"NODA’s recognition is a huge pat on the back to everyone involved.”