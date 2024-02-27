Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NODA is the national body that supports amateur theatre and the ceremony in Barrow included 2023 pantomimes staged in Northwest District 11, which includes Lancaster, Garstang, Barrow-in-Furness, South Lakeland, Lunesdale and Ulverston.

‘Rapunzel’, written by Silverdale Village Player Rachael Shone, won ‘Best Pantomime’ with Rachael also winning ‘Best Director.’

Set in the ‘Hair We Go’ beauty salon, this unique and quirky version of ‘Rapunzel’ included ingenious mechanical props, talking and dancing cats, giant headlice, a reveal of Rapunzel ‘letting down her hair’ as a side-splitting puppet show, and a brilliant team of ‘Nitbusters’ (aka the Silverdale Knit and Natter group).

Rapunzel award winners Peter, Rachael, Emily and John.

The panto ran for four nights, and all performances sold out prior to the performances.

The award winners now go forward to Blackpool on May 5 to compete for the NODA Northwest Region awards.

‘Rapunzel’ received nine nominations and five top awards from NODA:

Best Supporting Performance in a Pantomime: Pete Rushton (Martin Mullet)

Rapunzel - salon with John as Betty Bouffant and Peter as Martin Mullet.

Best Pantomime Dame: John Auckland (Betty Bouffant)

Best Leading Performance in a Pantomime: Emily Bodenham (Rapunzel)

Best Pantomime

Best Director of a Pantomime: Rachael Shone

Rapunzel Peter, Emily and John.

Nominations that narrowly missed gaining an award included:

Best Male Character Performance: Andrew Bodenham (Major Comb-Over)

Best Pantomime Villain: Kathy Talbot (Itchiwig)

Best Choreographer of a Pantomime: Rachael Shone

Best Musical Director of a Pantomime: Rachael Shone

The next performance by the Silverdale Village Players is the comedy ‘A Bunch of Amateurs’ on April 19 and 20 at The Gaskell Hall, Silverdale.

Written by Ian Hislop and Nick Newman, it tells the story of fading Hollywood action hero Jefferson Steele, who arrives in England to play King Lear at Stratford, only to find that this is not the birthplace of Shakespeare, but a sleepy Suffolk village.

Instead of appearing with famous British actors, the cast are ‘a bunch of amateurs’ trying to save their theatre from developers.