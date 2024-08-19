Lancaster village gets new night-time bus service

By Debbie Butler
Published 19th Aug 2024, 15:27 BST
Bus users in a Lancaster village are to get a new evening service.

Following pressure from local councillors and the Lancaster Bus Users Group, a night-time bus service between Lancaster and Hornby will start on September 2.

The service will run Monday to Saturday, but not on Sundays or Bank Holidays.

Full timetables will be available from the Victoria Institute and elsewhere in the villages.

The additional buses will leave Lancaster bus station at 7.52pm, 8.52pm, 9.52pm and 10.52pm returning from Hornby Swimming Pool at 8.22pm, 9.22pm and 10.22pm.

