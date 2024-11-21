Lancaster village Christmas extravaganza kicks off festive season
The event at Halton Mill on Saturday December 7 will also feature an appearance from the big man himself, with children invited into Santa’s workshop for a chat and gift.
The event, which takes place between 11am and 3pm in Mill Lane, Halton, is £1 to enter (under 12s free).
Fay Kara, from Halton Mill, said: “We invite the community to come down to the mill and check out our fantastic festive stalls, have a glass off mulled wine and a mince pie, and get into the Christmas spirit.
“Like in previous years, our very own Father Christmas will be here too, taking residence in one of our festive workshops, and there will be carol singing from our resident choir.
“The more the merrier!”