Lancaster village-based travel agent shortlisted for two national industry awards

A home-based travel agent has been shortlisted for two national travel industry awards.

Emma Parry-Thorpe who lives in Silverdale, has announced that she has been shortlisted as a finalist at the Travel Weekly Agent of Achievement Awards and the Travel Industry Awards by TTG Media in July and September this year.

Emma said: “As a home based travel agent in Silverdale, South Lakeland, this is an amazing achievement to be short listed down to eight and seven finalists respectively for the

whole of the UK!

“Being part of a multi award winning business is special but being short listed as a finalist for two national travel industry awards is amazing!

"This goes hand in hand with my Designer Travel “Platinum” seller status putting me in the top eight in Designer Travel too.

“As a professional travel Expert, I take great pride in my job and finding customers their perfect holiday, it’s what I do all day every day.

"I want to thank everyone of my customers for their support, feedback and for having the absolute confidence to recommend my business to all their family and friends.

“Booking a holiday is one of the most important purchases anyone can make, and I am so grateful that year after year my customers come to me for recommendations and guidance on making the right choices.”

The Agent Achievement Awards will honour the UK’s best travel agents and agencies at the Park Plaza Westminster hotel on Thursday, July 10.

The Travel Industry Awards return on Wednesday September 24 at The Roundhouse, London.