Lancaster village-based travel agent scoops two national industry awards

A home-based travel agent has won two national travel industry awards.

Emma Parry-Thorpe who lives in Silverdale, has announced that she has won Home-Based Travel Agent of The Year and UK and Ireland Travel Agent of the Year at the Travel Industry Awards by TTG Media at the Roundhouse in Camden, London.

Emma said: “As a home based travel agent from my garden office in Silverdale, this is an amazing achievement, to win both coveted awards across the whole of the UK and Ireland!

"This goes hand in hand with my Designer Travel “Platinum” top seller status putting me in the top eight in Designer Travel too.

Emma Parry-Thorpe is presented with her award (centre) by TV personality Dermot O'Leary and representatives from TTG Media Travel Trade Gazette.

“With my 38 years of experience in the travel industry this year, I use my knowledge, passion and dedication to ensure my clients always receive the very best service and expertise when booking their holidays.

"These awards are wonderful recognition of the care and attention I give to every journey I arrange.

“I want to thank everyone of my customers for their support, feedback and for having the absolute confidence to recommend my business to all their family and friends.

"Booking a holiday is one of the most important purchases anyone can make, and I am so grateful that year after year my customers come to me for recommendations and guidance on making the right choices.”

For further information about the comprehensive travel service that Emma can provide please call her on 01524 889650 or email [email protected].

Visit her website at https://designertravel.co.uk/emmaparrythorpe for more information.