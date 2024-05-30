Lancaster vicar teams up with brewery to create special festival beer
Rev. Craig Abbott, Vicar and Lancaster and Morecambe area Dean, has teamed up with Lune Brew Company in Galgate and the result of this collaboration is ‘Halle-Lune-Jah’ a beer crafted with care and creativity.
Their shared passion for beer and community made this partnership a natural fit.
Rev. Craig Abbott said: “This is such a fun way to bring everyone together. Beer has deep roots in monastic traditions, and it’s fantastic to continue that history today.
"It’s all about community and celebrating local talent.”
Elliot Horner, owner of Lune Brew Company said: “Working with the local church has been amazing. We wanted to create something that really represents Galgate.
"‘Halle-Lune-Jah’ is a bright summer beer that we think everyone will love. It’s not just about the beer; it’s about the story and the people behind it.”
Brewing beer is an age-old tradition that dates back to medieval monasteries, where monks brewed beer for sustenance and hospitality.
Rev. Abbott and Lune Brew Company are bringing a bit of that history to life with their modern take on this classic craft.
The Galgate Family Beer Festival will feature a variety of local brews, live music, and activities for all ages.
It’s happening at St. John’s Church, Galgate on July 5 and 6.
For more information about the festival and to buy tickets, visit the event page on Skiddle at https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Lancaster/St-John%27s-Church/Galgate-Family-Beer-Festival/38301931/