Lancaster veterans take part in walk from Morecambe to Bolton-le-Sands and enjoy lunch out

The veterans met at Happy Mount Park in Morecambe and walked along the canal and made their way to Bay View Garden Centre at Bolton-le-Sands.

The veterans were met at the garden centre by the Port of Lancaster commissioners, Maggie Stainton and Paul Monk, who chatted to the veterans listening to lots of military stories of times gone by, and other stories, and then Maggie and Paul also joined the veterans for lunch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Port of Lancaster very kindly funded lunch for the veterans.

Veterans walk along the canal to Bolton-le-Sands.

First Light Trust would like to thank everyone from The Port Of Lancaster, for providing a beautiful and very delicious lunch, and the staff at Bay View Garden Centre , especially Richard the café manager, and staff, who went out of their way to make the group feel very welcome, providing the veteran walkers with complimentary freshly made cookies and bottled water for the return walk back to Morecambe.

The veterans left the garden centre and walked back along the coastal path, and a good seven-mile flat walk was thoroughly enjoyed by everyone attending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First Light Trust would also like to thank Rob Stokes, a local veteran who is a qualified walk leader, who led the walk on the day.

First Light Trust who support veterans locally, based in Market Street, Lancaster, organised the walk on Saturday February 11.

Veterans enjoyed lunch at Bay View Garden Centre in Bolton-le-Sands as part of their walk.

12 veterans took part in the walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First Light Trust Lancaster cafe hub is open to veterans and the public.