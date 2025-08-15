Lancaster venue hosts Yorkshire's Iron Maiden tribute champions

By Michelle Blade
Published 15th Aug 2025, 11:07 BST
A Lancaster live music venue and spiritual home of UK chart-toppers Massive Wagons, will host Ey Up Maiden, Yorkshire's premier Iron Maiden tribute band, on Friday, December 5, 2025, bringing together two of Northern England's most celebrated rock stories.

The performance takes place in a venue with extraordinary pedigree: The Pub has been the launching pad for Massive Wagons, the Lancaster hard rock band that played their first gig at this China Street venue before achieving UK Top 40 success.

This connection to homegrown rock excellence makes it the perfect setting for Ey Up Maiden's tribute to Iron Maiden's legendary legacy.

Ey Up Maiden has earned recognition as "The UK's Ultimate Iron Maiden Tribute Experience" through prestigious performances at The Cart & Horses - Iron Maiden's actual birthplace - and main stage appearances at Yorkshire festivals.

Ey Up Maiden are having a gig at The Pub in Lancaster. Photo by John McBean Photography.placeholder image
Ey Up Maiden are having a gig at The Pub in Lancaster. Photo by John McBean Photography.

Their 2025 tour celebrates 65 years of combined album anniversaries: 40 years of "Powerslave" and "Live After Death" alongside 25 years of "Brave New World."

"The Pub has an incredible reputation for nurturing talent and supporting quality live music," explains Jon Crowder, the band's vocalist. "Following in the footsteps of Massive Wagons at such a legendary venue feels like a privilege - this is where real rock history happens."

The performance promises to deliver Iron Maiden's greatest hits alongside deep cuts from the milestone anniversary albums, all performed with Ey Up Maiden's signature "Yorkshire charisma."

The gig takes place on Friday, December 5 at The Pub on China Street in Lancaster on Friday, December 5 at 8pm.

For tickets tel: 01524 848002.

