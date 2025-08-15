Lancaster venue hosts three of city’s best bands for Lancaster Music Co-op club night

Lancaster Music Co-op are holding their infamous monthly club night at legendary Lancaster venue The Pub on Friday, August 29.

Showcasing homegrown talent this month, The Pub is hosting three of Lancaster's best new bands.

Headlining will be favourites of the local scene since their recent formation Early Darts gaining notoriety for their shows with the likes of Co-op alumni Life in Neon.

Expect an energetic live set with gritty guitar hooks, driving bass lines and catchy melodies.

Second up are indie-pop rockers Listen Twice focusing on melody, harmony and the soulful vocals of frontwoman Kate.

The band recently performed at Morecambe Music Festival and are known throughout the area for their captivating live shows.

Getting proceedings off to a start on the evening will be The Sean O'Connor Band.

Focused around multi- instrumentalist frontman Sean, the band explore the heavier side of rock and metal.

The gig is upstairs at The Pub at 7.30pm on August 29 and entry is free.