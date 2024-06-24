Lancaster University ward by-election to be held on same day as General Election
The university ward by-election was called following the recent resignation of Labour councillor Erin Hall, a former Lancaster University student elected in 2023 who is moving away. Green Coun Tom Fish remains the ward’s other city councillor.
The by-election will take place on Thursday July 4, which is the same day as the UK general election.
Maria Holly Deery is standing for the Green Party, Matthew Joseph Maxwell-Scott is the Conservative Party candidate, Anya Veronica Wilkison-Leishman is the Labour Party candidate and Thomas Willis is standing for the Liberal Democrats.
Polling stations will be at the Chaplaincy Centre on Bowland Avenue East, Lancaster, and the Brandrigg Room at Barker House Farm at Cartmel West Avenue.
Only recently, another Lancaster University student took her seat on Lancaster City Council when the Green Party’s Isabella Metcalf-Reiner, known as Izzy, won the Castle ward by-election.