Graduating students from Lancaster University are showcasing their hard work in a week-long festival.

Staged by the University’s Lancaster Institute for the Contemporary Arts (LICA), the free festival is a celebration of work by this year's students in Architecture, Design, Film, Fine Art and Theatre.

Entitled INHABIT, the festival will consist of a series of events to showcase students’ work including film screenings, painting, drawing, sculpture, and performances of theatre and dance.

Visitors can also expect to see new media work, animations, design innovation projects, architectural design, and vibrant and intelligent film and theatre screenings.

Subliminal, a solo by theatre student, Holly McIIwain.

“This is an exciting time for us as we get to see all the hard work our students have put into their degrees come together in this ambitious, striking series of events – and better still, they share their achievements with their families, friends, employers, and the wider community,” said Dr Adrian Gradinar, Festival Director.