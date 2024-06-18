Lancaster University to host week-long festival celebrating graduating students’ achievements
and live on Freeview channel 276
Staged by the University’s Lancaster Institute for the Contemporary Arts (LICA), the free festival is a celebration of work by this year's students in Architecture, Design, Film, Fine Art and Theatre.
Entitled INHABIT, the festival will consist of a series of events to showcase students’ work including film screenings, painting, drawing, sculpture, and performances of theatre and dance.
Visitors can also expect to see new media work, animations, design innovation projects, architectural design, and vibrant and intelligent film and theatre screenings.
“This is an exciting time for us as we get to see all the hard work our students have put into their degrees come together in this ambitious, striking series of events – and better still, they share their achievements with their families, friends, employers, and the wider community,” said Dr Adrian Gradinar, Festival Director.
The festival runs until Wednesday (June 26). Full timings and venues at www.inhabit2024.art
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.