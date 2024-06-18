Lancaster University to host week-long festival celebrating graduating students’ achievements

By Debbie Butler
Published 18th Jun 2024, 10:39 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2024, 10:40 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Graduating students from Lancaster University are showcasing their hard work in a week-long festival.

Staged by the University’s Lancaster Institute for the Contemporary Arts (LICA), the free festival is a celebration of work by this year's students in Architecture, Design, Film, Fine Art and Theatre.

Entitled INHABIT, the festival will consist of a series of events to showcase students’ work including film screenings, painting, drawing, sculpture, and performances of theatre and dance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visitors can also expect to see new media work, animations, design innovation projects, architectural design, and vibrant and intelligent film and theatre screenings.

Subliminal, a solo by theatre student, Holly McIIwain.Subliminal, a solo by theatre student, Holly McIIwain.
Subliminal, a solo by theatre student, Holly McIIwain.

“This is an exciting time for us as we get to see all the hard work our students have put into their degrees come together in this ambitious, striking series of events – and better still, they share their achievements with their families, friends, employers, and the wider community,” said Dr Adrian Gradinar, Festival Director.

The festival runs until Wednesday (June 26). Full timings and venues at www.inhabit2024.art

Related topics:Lancaster University

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.