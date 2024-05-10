Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A group of students came together in Alexandra Square at Lancaster University to protest the ongoing war and to stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

A spokesperson for Lancaster University Students' Union said: “As a union we support the rights of students and staff all to organise, protest, and exercise their freedom of speech.

"Following the response to student protests in the United States, the wellbeing and safety of our students is our main priority.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Newsham, VP Welfare said: “Last term we published a statement on the ongoing effect of the conflict on our students and in support of the people of the middle east to self-determination of their nation and government. The people of Palestine and Israel deserve to flourish in a life free from persecution, terrorism, and war.

Alexandra Square at Lancaster University.

“The well-being of the protestors and students on campus is our main priority so we have organised hygiene essentials to be available from the Students' Union.

"Our Pantry and Supper Club are available to students on campus and showers located behind the Students' Union Office.

"I am in on-going dialogue with the relevant students and communities. We also continue to urge the University to engage in dialogue with student communities and organisers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We ask that security and police presence on campus meets students with compassion, dignity, and the respect for freedom of speech."

A spokesperson for LUSU said: “We encourage our students to be political, and take action on movements and causes they believe in - in a respectful and safe manner.

"We understand that this will be an extremely difficult time for many students, especially those with friends and family in the region.